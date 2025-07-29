It is deeply troubling that almost every month, we witness yet another tragic incident on the Accra Kumasi Road, with lives lost, families traumatised, and communities devastated. Despite the recurring nature of these road traffic accidents, government bodies and relevant agencies seem either slow to act or worryingly indifferent.

What is even more concerning is the consistent budget prioritisation of non-communicable and less infectious diseases, while the toll of preventable road traffic injuries continues to rise. Recent media focus on a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases at the University of Ghana shows how we are quick to respond to certain health threats, yet remain silent about the deadly pattern unfolding on one of our busiest highways.

The Accra Kumasi Road has become more than a transport route; it is now a major public health hazard.

We are therefore calling on the Minister of Health, the Minister for the Interior, and the Minister for Roads and Transport to immediately declare the Accra Kumasi Road a Public Health Emergency of National Concern, with a coordinated and targeted strategy to address this ongoing crisis.

Enough lives have been lost. It is time to act decisively, urgently, and responsibly to save lives and restore public confidence in road safety.

In the end, it is the ordinary Ghanaian who cannot afford to fly or access safer alternatives who suffers the most.

Authors

Michael Sarfo

Lecturer and Public Health Expert, UK

Godness Biney

Researcher and Public Health Expert, USA

(Ghanaian Scholars Abroad)