President Mahama to cut sod for River Oti bridge

President John Dramani Mahama, has announced that the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the River Oti bridge will soon take place, marking the official start of work this year.

He said the construction of the bridge aims to alleviate challenges faced by passengers and drivers who rely on the ferry service, which often experiences breakdowns.

The President made this announcement while addressing residents of Dambai in the Oti Region during his “Thank You Tour.’

He emphasized that the bridge would provide a reliable and efficient transportation solution, reducing risks associated with ferry crossings and boosting economic activity in the region.

In addition to the bridge, President Mahama announced that several road projects in the region are progressing under the Big Push Agenda.

The projects including the Nkwanta-Kpassa-Damanko road, Okadja-Krom road, Kwamekrom road Abotoass-Atonkor road and Dambai-Nkwanta road have received commencement certificates and were undergoing procurement to select contractors for execution.

These projects are expected to bring relief to residents and commuters in the region, improving transportation links and boosting economic activity.

The President reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering these projects, recognizing the importance of reliable infrastructure in supporting the local economy.

“The NDC’s government has prioritized these projects, and their completion is expected to have a significant positive impact on the region’s development.

In a significant announcement, the President again promised to establish a university in the region.

He said the proposed university is expected to provide opportunities for students from the region to access higher education, thereby boosting the region’s human resource capacity.

It would also contribute to the region’s development by producing skilled graduates who could drive economic growth.

GNA