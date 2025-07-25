Kojo Choi, Mona Quartey, Saed Sinare and 5 others nominated as Ambassadors

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated eight distinguished individuals to serve as Ghana’s Ambassadors and High Commissioners to critical diplomatic outposts around the world, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to revitalising the country’s foreign policy and international engagement.

The nominations, outlined in a letter dated July 21, 2025, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Callistus Mahama, follow official consultations with the Council of State.

The President’s choices signal a calculated move to deepen Ghana’s bilateral ties, expand trade opportunities, and promote cultural diplomacy. The diplomatic nominees include:

Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah for the Republic of Namibia

Kojo Choi for the Republic of South Korea

Dr. Kwame Ampofo for Hungary



Mona Helen Kabuki Quartey for the Italian Republic

Magnus Kofi Amoatey for the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Kenneth Akibate for Burkina Faso



Said Saleh Sinare for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Paul Evans Aidoo for the Republic of Kenya

Additionally, Mr. Benedict Batabe Assorow has been selected to replace Mrs. Satirich Dorcas Ocran as Ghana’s new Ambassador to the Vatican City State.

“These appointments are designed to sharpen Ghana’s global diplomacy, enhance cooperation, and open fresh avenues for trade and cultural exchange,” the presidency noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with completing all necessary formalities to operationalise the postings.

President Mahama’s nominations reflect a broader strategy to reposition Ghana as a credible and influential player on the world stage. Upon parliamentary approval and finalisation of diplomatic clearances, the envoys will be expected to project Ghana’s interests and build enduring partnerships that contribute to national development.