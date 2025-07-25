France to recognise Palestinian statehood defying US-Israel backlash

France faces sharp criticism from Israel and the US after announcing plans to recognise Palestinian statehood, in a bold move to revive peace efforts.

In a contraversial diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that France will formally recognise the state of Palestine this September at the United Nations General Assembly.

Sharing the news via social media platform X, Macron described the step as part of France's historic commitment to a “just and lasting peace” in the Middle East.

“I have decided that France will recognise the state of Palestine,” Macron wrote in a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, which he also made public.

“I will make this solemn announcement at the United Nations General Assembly next September.”

Backlash from Israel, US

This declaration positions France as the first major Western power to take such a step – potentially setting the stage for a broader shift in international recognition.

Until now, most countries that have recognised Palestine tended to be smaller nations with more critical stances on Israeli policy – including Ireland, Spain and Norway

Unsurprisingly, the move has triggered sharp backlash from both Israel and the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the decision, calling it a “reward for terror” and warning that a Palestinian state under current conditions would threaten Israel's existence.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz went further, branding the decision “a disgrace” and vowing to resist any efforts to establish a Palestinian state that could compromise Israeli security.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed similar concerns. Labeling Macron's decision “reckless,” he said it bolstered Hamas and undermined hopes for peace.

“It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th,” he said in his own statement on X.

Push for a two-state solution

However, Macron appears undeterred. French officials have indicated that the announcement is designed to give fresh impetus to the long-stalled two-state solution, and to galvanise other nations into action.

About 40 foreign ministers are expected in New York next week for a diplomatic conference aimed at discussing the way forward.

France hopes its position will provide a framework for those countries that are on the fence about recognition.

The path to this announcement hasn't been smooth. A planned UN conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia in June was postponed under US pressure, especially after regional tensions spiked during the brief Israel-Iran air war.

The event has since been rescheduled as a ministerial gathering in late July, with another high-level meeting planned for the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September.

In thanking France, Palestinian Authority Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh said Macron's move “reflects France's commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people's rights to self-determination.”