SSNIT Boss vows to raise pension payouts above extreme poverty line

The Director General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Mr. Kwesi Afreh Biney, has announced plans to ensure that no pensioner under the scheme receives less than $2.15 per day—the World Bank’s threshold for extreme poverty.

Speaking at the 2025 Pensioners’ Engagement in Kumasi on Thursday, Mr. Biney pledged to implement this initiative before the end of his tenure. He emphasized that this goal would guarantee that all SSNIT beneficiaries live above the extreme poverty line.

To further improve pensioners’ quality of life, Mr. Biney also revealed that SSNIT will introduce telemedicine services later this year.

This initiative, developed in collaboration with the Trust Hospital and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), will enable pensioners—especially those in remote areas—to consult healthcare professionals via phone for medical advice and support.

“The payment of pensions is only a basic responsibility,” he said. “We must go beyond that by adding services that enhance the well-being of our members.”

The two-day event, themed "Honoring Experience, Securing Dignity – The Role of SSNIT," aimed to strengthen the relationship between SSNIT and its pensioners. It featured practical health sessions, including a presentation by Mr. Frank Molbila, SSNIT’s General Manager of Benefits.

He encouraged pensioners to engage in regular exercise, undergo routine health checks, manage stress effectively, and stay mentally active by learning new skills.

Participants also benefited from free health screenings offered during the event.

Representing the General Secretary of the National Pensioners’ Association (NPA), the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Nana Adarkwa Tuffour, expressed gratitude to SSNIT’s leadership. He commended the ongoing efforts to maintain a strong relationship with pensioners and highlighted the importance of such engagements in fostering open dialogue, mutual understanding, and transparency.

"It's not common for institutions to look past the money they pay and show real time interest in the people receiving the money.

"When SSNIT listens to pensioners, works with us and supports all our activities, it goes a long way to strengthen the whole idea of social security in Ghana.

"As pensioners, receiving our pensions every month without fail is, of course, paramount to us. Beyond that, we also want to be heard; we seek clarity, transparency and above all, reassurance that our children and grandchildren will one day retire into a system even stronger and more reliable than the one we have today. This is exactly what SSNIT has been working towards and for that, I believe they deserve our sincere applause.

"It is encouraging and refreshing to see an institution go beyond its obligations to build a more secure and inclusive future for pensioners. This posture from SSNIT shows that pensioners are valued and respected," he said.