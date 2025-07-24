13 Years Of Keeping The Legacy Of President Atta-Mills Alight: A Heavy Glorious Cross To Bear

I still remember (shall never forget) vividly, and in very picturesque details, every moment that characterized the painful passing away of President John Evans Atta-Mills on, Tuesday, July 24, 2012.

Officially, the time that was put out for his exit from the earth realm, was, 1.30pm, and as it was, it happened at the 37 Military Hospital.

As mentioned, I cannot forget any of the painful details of those, tear-filled, nose-running, voice-choking, blurry-eyed, mind-scattering moments but the one that is stuck permanently to the frontal lobe of my brain configuration, is, seeing the lifeless body of the President of Ghana and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces. A very heart-wrenching sight to behold.

Covered fully with a green sheet and lying on a stretcher, when I was ushered into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where the body lay, the green sheet was lowered to his navel level for me to see the upper part of the body.

Seeing the lifeless body and watching a well-shaped face that seemed very much at peace with the status quo; thence began my journey of keeping the solid legacy of my political father/mentor/boss/hero alight.

Refusing to shave my hair and beard, I wore a very unkempt forest-like look till the casket was lowered into the grave at Asomdwe Park on the afternoon of, Friday, August 10, 2012.

That is to say, within 17 days (about two and a half weeks) after the passing of the third President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, a grieving nation had to bid a final farewell after a period of nationwide genuine morning – the sun did not show up in the skies from the day of death until after burial.

Even the heavens wept! Ghana had lost our first ever sitting President – history no nation prays to encounter.

Over the past 13 years, I have carried the very heavy cross of keeping the legacy of the late President alight and just as Jesus carried his cross to calvary, I have no doubt that my cross is fast-reaching my calvary and salvation, redemption, restoration and restitution shall be my porting in the mighty name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Amen!!!

Without mincing words, it has not been an easy journey for me in these past 13 years of supposedly committing a “heinous crime” of keeping the legacy of a very good man alight.

In all honesty, as heavy as the cross has been, my deep joy is in the fact that, on almost a daily basis, I meet people I have never met before who do not hesitate to say to me inter alia; “Koku, God bless you for keeping the legacy of President Atta-Mills alive. You have proven to be a very loyal person and your exemplary personification of loyalty shall surely be rewarded at the right time. God is a faithful God and He will certainly wear you your crown of glory here on earth”. My response; a big AMEN!!!

I have grown deeper into understanding the things of God and as He leads me day by day in His own sweet ways, my faith in Him is the strength that keeps me going. God is certainly a God of purpose and His word is Yes and Amen.

In this 13th year, and in order to give true and unadulterated meaning to the “Asomdwehene” name that Ghanaians gave President Atta-Mills, I shall NOT dwell on the negatives (well documented though), but focus more on the positives associated with carrying the heavy glorious cross.

I believe that it is time to move on as the Apostle said in his letter to the church in Philippi. “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus”. (Philippians 3:13-14)

After years of neglect, when the opportunity arose and I was able to plead with President Akufo-Addo to construct Asomdwe Park, I grasped it with my body soul and spirit, and given the opportunity, I shall do so again with greater energy/verve. It had to be done and it was done.

I recall how President Akufo-Addo asked me pointedly, “Koku, what can I do for you”? Without thinking twice, I said “Please build Asomdwe Park”. The President asked again ‘Is that all you want”? My answer; “Yes Mr. President. I believe that if you build it to honour the memory of the late President who was your colleague in Legon as well as political contemporary, the glory will come to the whole nation and in that glory, God will grant me His divine blessings”. The President responded, “Consider it done”.

So, the sod for the construction of Asomdwe Park was cut on, July 24, 2020, which marked the 8th anniversary of the passing of the late President and on July 24, 2022, the 10th Anniversary, President Akufo-Addo, supported by Vice President Bawumia, commissioned the Asomdwe Park.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo preached the sermon and did the dedication/consecration of the Park.

It was certainly a very colourful and memorable event that etched names in our history books.

To God be the glory now and always.

Indeed, prior to the sod cutting on July 24, 2020, for the construction of the Park, earlier in the morning at about 6.30am, I managed to get President Jerry John Rawlings, for the first time, to visit the tomb of the late President.

How can I forget goose pimples strewn all over my body when I saw President Rawlings drop a white rose on the tomb, take a step back in military fashion, look up into the heavens, and mutter words in silence.

It was obvious he was making peace with the departed soul after some rancorous times in the build-up to the 2008 elections and after.

After President Rawlings left, I got a call from one of his close aides who said “The boss says you are a very good man and we should take care of you and protect you”, I knew that God had used a “nobody” like me, to serve His divine purpose as far as reconciling the late President Atta-Mills and President Rawlings was concerned. Hallelujah!!!

By the kind grace of God, I was able to once again plead with someone who knew President Atta-Mills at very close range, to build a Memorial House/Library in Ekumfi, Otuam, the place the late President hailed from. Dr. Mathew Opoku-Prempeh (Napo), who apparently knew the late President from his infancy, was the benefactor who built the monument at Ekumfi Otuam.

While working on President Mills’s biography (not published because of some unacceptable happenings), I also had the opportunity to visit President John Agyekum Kufuor on a couple of occasions to pick his insights into how he knew and understood the politics and nation-building style of the late President.

After years of questioning why the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving instituted by President Atta-Mills was discontinued after his passing-on, President John Dramani Mahama has re-introduced it and I am happy that the persistent advocacy has worked.

This year, as we have changed the name of the Atta-Mills Institute to The MILLS (Mindset, Integrity, Loyalty, Leadership, Service) Institute for Public Policy Advocacy and Transformational Leadership Development, we have decided to walk away from any previous spaces of unnecessary acrimony. If the use of the surname was giving people reasons to disturb our rhythm and focus, the use of the MILLS acronym allows us to walk the same righteous paths with much peace and tranquility.

In focusing more on the values that the late President stood for, and for it not to be viciously misconstrued that his surname was being appropriated, we have chosen to cede some open spaces to whoever or whichever group/s that choose to be in those open spaces. We have done our best with good intentions in those open spaces and believe that this year must not provide any opportunity for our positive re-tooling rhythm to be disturbed.

As a graduate of the Trinity Theological Seminary (TTS), I wrap my 13th Anniversary Remembrance of the passing of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills around the words of, Mathew 10:16-17, “Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be wise as the serpents, and harmless as doves. But beware of men: for they will deliver you up to the councils, and they will scourge you in their synagogues”

Today, Thursday, July 24, 2025, marks exactly 13 years of the demise of the late President and as I write this piece, my morning devotion came from the Book of Esther. “That night, the king could not sleep; so he ordered the book of chronicles, the record of his reign, to be brought and read to him … “ (Esther 6:1).

Eventually, Heaven will open the Book of Chronicles and Remembrance and once the time is ripe, I shall be remembered appropriately for keeping alight the legacy of our first President to have passed-on while in active service to the nation.

It was also in the 13th year after his “wahala” started from the, pit, to the prison, that Joseph appeared before Pharoah in the palace – his story changed forever.

“… but the people who know their God shall be strong and carry out great exploits” (Daniel 11.32)

I recall that in one of my last moments with President Mills in his hotel room in New York, after our morning devotion, he held my hands, looked intensely at me and said, “Koku, God has a purpose for you so just know God and worship Him and He would use you for His purposes”.

I thank God for allowing me to know Him and my life is in His Capable Hands – the Holy Spirit being my Counsellor.

I thank ALL who have supported me throughout the 13 years and as for those who have hated, I certainly shall not hate them back because I know that my God is the final arbiter - “Righteousness and Justice are the foundation of Your throne: Lovingkindness and truth go before You” (Psalm 89:14).

The Cross has been very heavy; but a very glorious one to bear and I do so with pride knowing that it is a divine calling.

Certainly, I shall NEVER take for granted, the great opportunity President Atta-Mills gave me to serve Ghana and work for him, and the opportunity it has given me to have my name etched firmly on some glittering pages of Ghana’s political history books in particular and worldwide in general. I remain forever grateful and may ungratefulness be far away from me into eternity.

“Pilate answered, what I have written, I have written” (John 19:22). In Latin it is “Quod scripsi. scripsi”.

The singing bird that I am, I cannot end without one of my favourite hymns; “What shall I render to my God for all His mercy’s store? I’ll take the gifts He hath bestowed and humbly ask for more” (MHB, 399).

This was President Atta-Mills’s favourite hymn;

“Begone unbelief, My Saviour is near,

And for my relief will surely appear

By prayer let me wrestle and He will perform

With Christ in the vessel I smile at the storm”

(MHB 511).

His Excellency President John Evans Atta-Mills, it was a great pleasure eating from your vast table of knowledge and drinking from your deep fountain of, integrity/faith/loyalty/leadership/service, love for God and Country. You taught me how to love and serve my God and country and I shall never depart from that tasking but glorious path.

Sir, may your very good fatherly soul continue to rest well in the Lord and please make sure you reserve a nice place for me when we meet again.

To God be all the glory now and always.

Shalom.

Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Founder & CEO

The MILLS Institute

Thursday, July 24, 2025.