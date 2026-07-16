Ablakwa is 'hardest-working' minister I have — Mahama hails Foreign Minister

President John Dramani Mahama has praised the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, describing him as one of the hardest-working members of his government.

Speaking in the Volta Region during his "Resetting Ghana" tour, Mahama described the North Tongu MP as one of his most industrious ministers, highlighting him as the force behind his administration's global achievements.

According to President Mahama, a major portion of the international praise his government receives is a direct result of Ablakwa's quiet, relentless efforts.

He explained that the Foreign Minister flew across the globe to build momentum for Ghana's historic United Nations proposal on reparations.

Thanks to this intense diplomatic push, Ablakwa’s successfully convinced 123 countries to back the measure, demonstrating a level of dedication that is felt deeply both at home and on the global stage.

“Your Member of Parliament, our hardworking Minister of Foreign Affairs, indeed, I must tell you that he is among my hardest-working ministers. Every credit that I have attained on the international scene, it is he that has done the legwork.

“The UN Resolution on Reparations, it is he who did the traveling to convince all the 123 countries to vote for us,” President Mahama said.