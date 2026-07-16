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We reject the notion any region should be taken for granted, left behind because of voter loyalty — Mahama

  Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Headlines We reject the notion any region should be taken for granted, left behind because of voter loyalty — Mahama
THU, 16 JUL 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his administration's commitment to ensuring balanced national development, declaring that no region will be neglected because of its political allegiance or voting pattern.

The President gave the assurance on Thursday, July 16, during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a 24-Hour Economy Market at Juapong in the Volta Region.

Addressing residents, President Mahama dismissed the perception that certain parts of the country receive less government attention because of the way they vote, stressing that his administration is committed to serving all Ghanaians without discrimination.

“Let me assure you that this government that I lead does not regard the Volta Region merely as a region of loyal political support. We reject the notion that any part of Ghana should be taken for granted or left behind because of its electoral choices.

“Our mandate given to us by the people of Ghana is to govern the country for every Ghanaian and our commitment to the Volta Region is founded on fairness and equity,” he stated.

The 24-Hour Economy Market forms part of the government's wider strategy to stimulate economic growth, expand trading opportunities, create jobs and promote commercial activities beyond the traditional working day.

The ceremony attracted a large crowd, including traditional leaders, market women, youth groups and residents, many of whom described the project as a significant step towards improving trading infrastructure and boosting economic activity in the South Tongu District.

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