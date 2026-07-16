Govt finalising compensation for Akosombo Dam spillage victims in this year’s budget — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government is in the final stages of completing the verification and administrative processes required to compensate people affected by the 2023 Akosombo Dam spillage.

Speaking on Thursday during his Resetting Ghana tour of the Volta Region, the President assured affected residents that the compensation exercise would be carried out in a fair, transparent and responsible manner.

The 2025 Budget allocated GH¢225 million to support victims of the disaster, which displaced thousands of residents and caused extensive damage to homes, farms, businesses and other sources of livelihood in several communities across the Volta Region.

President Mahama said the government remained committed to ensuring that everyone eligible for compensation receives the necessary support. He added that if the current allocation proves inadequate, additional funding would be provided in next year's budget to continue the compensation programme.

“The resilience of the people of this region has been tested in recent years. The spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams caused significant hardship for many families, affecting homes, farms, businesses and livelihoods across several communities. The government has remained fully engaged in addressing the aftermath of that unfortunate event.

“The necessary verification, assessment and administrative processes relating to compensation are being concluded. And I wish to assure all affected people that the government remains committed to ensuring that the process is finalised, fairly transparently and responsibly.

“Once this process is finalised, the Minister of Finance will make an allocation in this year’s budget to start the payment of compensation.”