Miracles' statement on EOCO probe 'childish and garbage' – Solomon Owusu

Miracles Aboagye's first statement on the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) investigation into him is "a childish position," according to the spokesperson for the United Party, Solomon Owusu.

Speaking to this portal on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, he said the Facebook post by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator made him laugh.

EOCO says it is investigating Dennis 'Miracles' Aboagye over an alleged GHS55 million corruption scandal linked to his tenure at the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD). Accountant Gerald Appiah is also part of the investigation. Miracles was arrested upon his return to Ghana on Saturday evening and was granted bail of GHS50 million on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he released a statement on social media claiming the GHS55 million allegation was never mentioned during his time with EOCO. He further alleged that the investigation was an intimidation tactic because of his declared intention to contest for the position of National Communications Director of the NPP.

"I saw it and I was laughing," Solomon Owusu said.

He suggested that Miracles was trying to put up a brave face but said his statement should be treated with contempt and discarded.

"First of all, EOCO released an official statement stating why he was arrested. In that statement they stated that he was being investigated for stealing GHS55 million. Now, in the same statement, they said that his accomplice [accountant]Gerald Appiah had already started paying. Now you come out and lay the claim, trying to put up a brave face that you have not done anything wrong. We have seen one, too many. We must treat him with a pinch of salt and throw that statement into the garbage. We are not kids in this country, you know. Politicians must not begin to annoy the sensibilities of the people of this country," Owusu asserted.

The United Party spokesperson questioned Miracles' account of events, arguing that the NPP stalwart was employing a deceptive tactic to protect his political career in the face of the serious allegations.

"Now, any sensible human being, any person that has the mind for analysis [would see through this]. If you claim you were never questioned on the GHS55 million, what then were you questioned on? Did he provide that? So why why wouldn't you through [his statement] in the garbage? I mean, it's a shameful thing to be associated with such a magnitude of an amount and be accused [of stealing it]. If you read EOCO's release, they made mention of misappropriation, misapprecation, diversion, and actually theft. Did they not make these assumptions? Miracles' statement never spoke to any of these issues. So you mean EOCO invited you to the office for the fun of it or for tourism purposes? It cannot be, but we can understand because, I mean, the gravity of the issue is so intense that it has the potential of, as it were, destroying your political career," Solomon Owusu said.

To illustrate his point, Owusu referred to businessman Alfred Woyome, who was "accused of having made away with" GH¢51.2 million.

"He never resurrected in the political space again. And so if you are in a country where such a magnitude of accusation has been leveled against you and you are coming out, you must come out with a very strong foundation," he stressed.

Solomon Owusu added that while Miracles was attempting to protect his reputation in the NPP, especially among the youth wing, he totally failed to address EOCO's grave allegations.

"What you have just done is to just throw something into the air to just appeace the few young ones in his political party who were looking up to him and thinking that, hey, we have got a role model, to reassure them. But really, he never touched on anything that was sensitive. He never dealt with issues that were raised in the statement," he said.