Torkor Circuit Court jails head porter 10 years for robbery at Aflao

The Torkor Circuit Court in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region has sentenced Akpalu Prince, a head porter, to 10 years' imprisonment in hard labour for robbery.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge and sentenced accordingly.

Chief Inspector McRae Pomevor, the Prosecutor, told the court, presided over by Mr Joseph Ofosu Behome, that the complainant, an officer of the Ghana Immigration Service stationed at Aflao, and resides at Second Low-Cost, Aflao, while the accused lived at Garapan, a suburb of Aflao.

He said on July 13, 2026, at about 1800 hours, the complainant was standing by the roadside at Ave Maria Junction, holding her iPhone 12 mobile phone valued at GH¢3,600.00, while waiting to board a motorbike.

According to the prosecution, the accused suddenly attacked the complainant and forcibly snatched the phone before attempting to escape.

The complainant held onto the accused's shirt in an effort to prevent his escape, but he pushed her against a wall and fled the scene.

He said the complainant raised an alarm, and with the assistance of some members of the public, the accused was chased and apprehended a short distance away.

A search conducted on him led to the retrieval of the iPhone 12 mobile phone, which was identified by the complainant as her property.

The accused was subsequently handed over to the police together with the exhibit, after which the complainant lodged a formal complaint.

Chief Inspector Pomevor said during interrogation, the accused admitted the offence in his caution statement.

After investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

Mr Ofosu Behome consequently convicted the accused on his own plea to 10 years' imprisonment in hard labour.

GNA