V/R: Sea washes unidentified man ashore at Dorvlokope-Agorko

An unidentified man believed to be between 40 and 45 years has been found dead after his body was washed ashore by the sea at Dorvlokope – Agorko, in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

Mr David Anani Eglu, the Assembly Member of the Adafienu Electoral Area, who narrated the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said he received a distress call at about 0630 hours on Thursday indicating that a body had been washed ashore.

“I quickly moved to the scene and, with the assistance of a woman who also responded to the information, we retrieved the body from the shore,” he said.

Mr Eglu said he subsequently informed the Denu Police Command, who responded to the scene to take over the matter.

He noted that the identity of the deceased was yet to be established.

The police have since conveyed the body for preservation and opened investigations into the find.

GNA