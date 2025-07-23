Ghana to establish National Metrology Institute to boost industrial growth, trade integration

Ghana is taking a bold step toward positioning itself as a regional hub for scientific and industrial measurement with the establishment of a National Metrology Institute.

This was revealed by the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, at the opening of the 18th General Assembly of the Intra-Africa Metrology System (AFRIMETS) in Accra.

Addressing delegates, Mrs. Ofosu-Adjare emphasized that the move to build a robust metrology framework was critical to achieving the government’s ambitious 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme (24H+) — two flagship initiatives projected to generate over 1.7 million jobs.

“In a world increasingly driven by precision and data, accurate measurements are the currency of trust. They ensure that goods are safe, services are reliable, and trade is fair,” she stated.

The Minister explained that, with technical backing from the German government and in partnership with the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB), Ghana is undertaking a sweeping overhaul of its national measurement infrastructure through the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

She said the GSA is leading efforts to upgrade the country’s metrology capabilities in key areas such as temperature, mass, and electricity — ensuring that all measurements are traceable to the International System of Units (SI) and meet global standards.

“Already, significant strides have been made,” she noted. “We are expanding our capabilities in temperature, mass, and electricity measurements, ensuring that these critical domains meet international standards and are traceable to the SI units.”

These reforms, she added, are designed not only to support Ghana’s industrial sector but also to serve the broader ECOWAS region with reliable, high-quality metrological services.

Mrs. Ofosu-Adjare reaffirmed Ghana’s full commitment to AFRIMETS, saying the continental network was playing a vital role in harmonizing standards to support the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), enhance regional competitiveness, and safeguard public health.

“AFRIMETS continues to be a beacon of regional cooperation, harmonizing measurement systems, facilitating trade, and building technical capacity across Africa. Its work is essential to achieving the aspirations of Agenda 2063, and Ghana is proud to contribute to this shared vision,” she added.

Pan-African Drive for Standardization

AFRIMETS President Dr. Henry Rotich praised the progress being made across the continent in aligning measurement systems, stressing the critical role metrology plays in scientific innovation and economic growth.

“Metrology fosters trust in trade, drives innovation in science, and anchors technological progress,” Dr. Rotich said. “Our efforts have not only strengthened our regional capabilities but have also positioned Africa as a key player in the global metrology community.”

Board Chairman of the Ghana Standards Authority, Mr. Hudu Mogtari, echoed this sentiment, describing metrology as the “invisible architecture” that underpins trust and competitiveness in the marketplace.

“In this context, metrology is not a peripheral concern; it is a strategic enabler,” he said. “Together, let us build a metrology ecosystem that is not only technically sound, but strategically bold. One that reflects Africa's aspirations, amplifies its voice, and secures its place in the global standards landscape.”

Commitment to the Future

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the GSA, Mr. Clifford Frimpong, said the hosting of the AFRIMETS General Assembly in Accra was a strong affirmation of Ghana’s resolve to champion metrology as a cornerstone of the continent’s industrialization, trade, and innovation strategy.

“Your presence here today is a testament to the growing importance of metrology in shaping Africa's industrialization, trade, and innovation agenda,” he told delegates.

The week-long assembly, themed “150 Years of the Metre Convention: Prospects for Metrology within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” features technical meetings, workshops, and industrial tours aimed at harmonizing Africa’s measurement systems.

Founded to streamline metrology across the continent, AFRIMETS is supported by NEPAD, PTB, NMISA, and other international partners. Its work is seen as vital to Africa’s pursuit of economic integration, technological advancement, and sustainable development.