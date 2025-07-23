Is Inusah Fuseini Off His Rocker?

Insulting the intelligence of Ghanaian citizens is highly unlikely for Mr. Inusah Fuseini’s rather preposterous attempt to ignore the deliberate and the treasonable decision by the executive operatives of the then main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by the now-President John “Ford Expedition SE Payola” Dramani Mahama and Chairman Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia to sick party goons and hired thugs on polling agents and employees of the Jean Adukwei Mensa-Chaired Independent Electoral Commission (I/EC) as being solely and exclusively responsible for the chaotic and the questionable outcome of the 2024 General Election - (See “Bawumia’s Early Concession Derailed 2024 Results Collation; Nobody Paid Attention Again - Inusah Fuseini” Modernghana.com 7/14/25).

We are, of course, referring to the obviously strategically premeditated declaration by Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, for all able-bodied registered members, supporters and sympathizers of the latter party to swarm and swamp all electoral collation centers around the country in order to ensure that each and every ballot cast in the 2024 General Election was counted. It was a criminal violation of the law because only a handful of officially certified and designated representatives of each and every one of the legitimately registered and actively participating political parties were permitted to be present as observers and monitors of vote counts and tallying tt the various collation centers in the country.

The deployment of such act of flagrant strategic violation and patent criminality, it may be recalled, followed closely on the heels of another public cautionary note by Dr. Valerie Sawyer, the former Mahama Presidential Deputy Chief-of-Staff, to the effect that it would be execrably inimical to the wholesome conduct of the 2024 General Election for the then Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to deploy any National Security Operatives at any of the various polling stations and collation centers around the country.

Those of you regular readers of my columns may vividly recall Yours Truly expressly and categorically warning both former President Akufo-Addo and then Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia to respond to Dr. Sawyer’s strategically calculated signal and veritable recipe for NDC-sponsored and orchestrated incidents of violence and mayhem by doing the exact opposite, which was to ensure that each and every polling station in the country was vigilantly manned by at least a couple or a pair of either uniformed and well-armed police personnel or uniformed soldiers from the Ghana Armed Forces, the very same institutional establishment from which a superannuated “Lt-Col.” Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia graduated some two or three years ago.

Now, couple the preceding Valerie Sawyer devious and patently obvious signal of impending and imminent mayhem with the desperate “Boot-for-Boot” declaration by then Candidate Mahama, on the electioneering-campaign stumps in the Volta Region several months before the 2024 General Election, and the downright pathological complacency and the sheer strategic chuckleheadedness of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party could not be at once more scandalous and punitively well-deserving. It is only on the basis of the foregoing narrative and argument could one agree with the former NDC-sponsored Member of Parliament for the Tamale-Central Constituency that his counterparts among the vanguard ranks of the leadership of the erstwhile ruling New Patriotic Party have themselves fully and squarely to blame in-toto.

I also have absolutely no problem, whatsoever, conceding the fact of the practical possibility of then Candidate Bawumia’s premature concession of defeat to then Candidate Mahama in the 2024 Presidential Election having significantly impacted public reaction to the total outcome of the results. However, to cavalierly assert that then Vice-President Bawumia’s admittedly premature concession of victory to then former President Mahama had dampened the interest of the management and the staff of the Independent Electoral Commission (I/EC), presupposes that, somehow, the personnel of the most highwired and at once critical and sensitive referee of Ghana’s Fourth Republican democratic culture abjectly lacked the requisite professional expertise and competence to studiously and objectively conclude their collation of all the ballots cast, reflects more of the patently prejudicial imagination of the critic than the reality on the ground, as it were.

In other words, is Mr. Fuseini, by such gratuitous observation suggesting that the entire staff of the Electoral Commission belonged to just one political party, and that the losing political party at that, namely, the then ruling Akufo-Addo and the Mahamudu Bawumia-led New Patriotic Party, somehow, ought to be faulted for seismically losing the December 2024 General Election, is absolutely nothing short of the scandalously absurd. Does such an argumentative tack or trend make logical sense to any reasonably well-educated adult Ghanaian citizen?

You see, the uncontestable fact and truth of the matter is that the leadership of the National Democratic Congress, led by the 38-year-old National Communications Officer of the latter political establishment, and the Dynastic and and Autocratic National Chairman of the late Chairman Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-founded “revolutionary juggernaut” that is the terror-sponsoring National Democratic Congress, deliberately and strategically swamped each and every polling station and vote-collation center in the country and violently threatened, disrupted and literally and wantonly snatched and barbarically destroyed dozens, if not hundreds and thousands of ballot boxes being conveyed by Returning Officers from the various polling stations to the designated Collation Centers.

Now, what is so “Rocket-Sciency” about the simple and the forthright admission of this at once inescapable and the unarguable fact of the cold reality and the naked truth of the NDC-sponsored barbarism that was witnessed on television and social media videotapes all over the world in real time for Mr. Fuseini to appreciate, much less to candidly acknowledge and decently apologize for, if he were the sort of patriotic leader and morally trustworthy statesman that he would have the rest of his fellow Ghanaian citizens and the members of the global community believe that he is?

This devious refusal to promptly and courageously accept blame and responsibility for the treasonable acts of felonious conduct on the part of the leadership of the National Democratic Congress is highly unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon. And by the way, is Mr. Fuseini hereby claiming that the immediate post-election NDC-instigated siege against all collation centers around the country would have been prevented, if then Candidate Bawumia had conceded defeat to then Candidate Mahama much later than the Walewale native, from the Akufo-Addo-created North-East Region, did? No such ratiocination could be more heretically and blasphemously absurd. But, of course, this is also characteristically and veritably symptomatic of NDC propaganda political subculture all right: Which is to “Deny, Deny and Deny till it all rings like the unvarnished truth.”

I mean, does ballot-snatching and the beating up of EC employees and political opponents sound like a convocation in commemoration of the erstwhile Organization of African Unity (OAU), presently renamed the African Union (AU) career politicians and National Democratic Congress’ apparatchiks like Alhaji Inusah Fuseini?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]