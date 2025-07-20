The Importance of AI in Social Media Management & Top Free Tools to Try

Samuel Kwabena Ansong is a multifaceted digital marketing professional with expertise in social media management, graphic design, photography, videography, and digital advertising. Currently pursuing an MPhil in Digital Marketing at Ghana Communication Technology University, his career includes nota. More Samuel Kwabena Ansong is a Digital marketer, Social Media Manager, Graphic designer, Photographer and videographer, and an expert in online digital media buying (Facebook Ads, Instagram Ads, Twitter Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and Google Ads )



He continuously learns new skills and engages in mentoring programs to hone his talents. He has professional experience working for companies like Media General (TV3), where he oversaw Connect FM's social media presence in Takoradi. He has also worked as a social media manager and, as a result of his diligence, was elevated to the head of the marketing department for TIAST Group West Africa. As their digital marketer, he has also worked for Stellar Logistics and The Tax Guys-UK.



He presently works as Marketing Manager for the HR Certification Centre. He also worked as Digital Marketing and Communications Officer at Prudential Life Insurance Ghana. He also worked as the digital marketing manager with GLICO Holdings, which includes GLICO Life, GLICO General, GLICO Healthcare, GLICO Pensions, GLICO Capital, and GLICO Properties.



Samuel is a Takoradi Technical University alumnus. He works as a freelance event photographer, and his most recent event capture as a volunteer was for @ux/uigh and @DexGhana.



He enjoys playing music. He received the Ipreach Tertiary Awards' 2019 Music Director of the Year award, and as a result of his accomplishments, the Assemblies of God recommended him for the position of Western Regional Music Director until his job took him to Accra.



He is currently the keyboardist and music director for the church of Pentecost - Nungua Bethel Worship Center. Samuel loves to have a YouTube channel that provides lovers of gospel music lovers with lyrical content.

Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/@lyrics_gh



Samuel has the following beliefs: Teamwork is essential since nothing can be accomplished alone. He has faith in his group and strives to uplift everyone around him. Being a leader, he enjoys inspiring others to step beyond their comfort zones.



