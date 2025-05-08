U.S. donates 14 armoured vehicles to GAF to boost border security

The United States has strengthened its defence cooperation with Ghana through the donation of 14 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

This move forms part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing Ghana’s security framework and supporting the country’s response to growing regional threats.

The official handover ceremony took place at the 153 Armoured Regiment at Abuga Square in Burma Camp, where U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Virginia Palmer, formally delivered the vehicles to Ghanaian authorities.

In her remarks, Ambassador Palmer emphasised the strategic significance of the donation, especially in the context of mounting security concerns along Ghana’s northern borders, which are increasingly vulnerable due to instability in the Sahel region.

“The United States values its close relationship with Ghana and will continue to support its efforts to enhance national and regional security,” the Ambassador stated.

Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, received the equipment on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces and conveyed his appreciation to the U.S. government and its citizens for their ongoing support.

He pledged that the APCs would be properly maintained and deployed effectively to serve their intended purpose over the long term.

The addition of these vehicles is expected to significantly enhance Ghana’s capacity in peacekeeping operations and counterterrorism efforts, at a time when regional security dynamics are rapidly shifting.