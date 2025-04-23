ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t makes u-turn, gives GoldFields 12 months extension

  Wed, 23 Apr 2025
Business & Finance Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah
WED, 23 APR 2025
Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

After the back and forth, the government and GoldFields Ghana Limited have reached a transitional agreement that grants the multinational miner a 12-month lease to resume operations at the Damang Mine.

This new agreement comes after the government failed to renew the lease of GoldFields for the mine after it had expired, citing a number of operational and regulatory breaches.

The government further ordered GoldFields to exit the mine on April 18, for the government to take over on April 19.

The decision of the government generated a polarized debate among industry players. While a section believed the decision of the state is a step in the direction, others maintained that the government was treading on a dangerous path, adding that the action of the state was harsh.

But in an interesting turn of events, the government after deliberations with the company has granted Abosso Goldfields Limited, a subsidiary of Gold Fields an interim lease for a period of 12 months.

This interim lease, according to the statement released by the Presidency, is subject to the approval of parliament in May 2025. In addition, the new lease will also set stage for eventual Ghanaian ownership.

Gold Fields will be operating the mine under new and strict requirements. The company will resume open-pit mining and conduct feasibility studies to determine the mine’s remaining reserves and economic lifespan.

Simultaneously, processing of stockpiled ore will continue under a joint management team made up of officials from both the government and Goldfields.

4232025103252-h41o2s6fey-damang

“The Government of Ghana and Gold Fields Ghana Limited have reached an amicable agreement on a transitional plan for the Damang Mine. The operational modalities of the transition involve issuing a new 12-month mining lease to Gold Fields’ subsidiary, Abosso Gold Fields Limited, pending parliamentary ratification in May 2025,” the statement cited by The High Street Journal read.

It continued that, “Under the new arrangement, GoldFields will resume open-put mining during the transition period, safeguarding jobs and conducting feasibility studies to establish Damang’s reserves and mine life.”

The two parties have committed to working in good faith to ensure that the Damang Mine transitions into viable Ghanaian ownership. This echoes broader efforts by the government to assert greater control over the country’s mineral wealth, balancing foreign investment with national interest.

4232025103253-wbreuhgtto-gold

Beyond Damang, the statement hints at ongoing negotiations over the Tarkwa Mine lease, which expires in 2027. The parties have pledged to maintain constructive engagement on the future of that critical asset as well.

-thehighstreetjournal.com

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah Gov’t makes u-turn, gives GoldFields 12 months extension

1 hour ago

Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah EOCO Boss reassigned to National Security Secretariat few months after appointme...

1 hour ago

President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs

1 hour ago

Age limit for Okada rider to be reduced to 21 years Age limit for 'Okada rider' to be reduced to 21 years

1 hour ago

Prof. Mike Oquaye report has put to an end propaganda on why we lost — Bawumia Prof. Mike Oquaye report has put to an end propaganda on why we lost — Bawumia

1 hour ago

I delayed the Thank You Tour to allow Mike Ocquaye report to be concluded - Bawumia I delayed the 'Thank You Tour' to allow Mike Ocquaye report to be concluded - Ba...

1 hour ago

Bawku crisis: Attacks will be met with full military response – Chief of Army Staff warns residents Bawku crisis: Attacks will be met with full military response – Chief of Army St...

1 hour ago

Raymond Archer takes over as Acting Executive Director of EOCO Raymond Archer takes over as Acting Executive Director of EOCO

2 hours ago

President Mahama nominates Ebi Bright, Ludwig Totimeh others as MCEs President Mahama nominates Ebi Bright, Ludwig Totimeh others as MCEs

2 hours ago

Arrest NPP Vice Chairman Alhaji Masawudu for threatening to beat TV3 journalists — GJA demands Arrest NPP Vice Chairman Alhaji Masawudu for threatening to beat TV3 journalists...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line