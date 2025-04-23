President Mahama nominates Ebi Bright, Ludwig Totimeh others as MCEs

Ebi Bright, the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema Central, has been nominated for the position of Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive in the Greater Accra Region.

Her nomination, however, has sparked some opposition from a section of the local community, with residents voicing concerns over the decision.

In a related development, Ludwig Totimeh has been selected as the new nominee for Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema West.

These nominations are in line with the provisions of Article 243 of the 1992 Constitution and the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), as amended by the Local Governance (Amendment) Act of 2017. Both appointments will require confirmation by the respective Assemblies before they can take effect.

The rest of the appointed MCEs are attached below;