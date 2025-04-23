ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

President Mahama nominates Ebi Bright, Ludwig Totimeh others as MCEs

  Wed, 23 Apr 2025
General News President Mahama nominates Ebi Bright, Ludwig Totimeh others as MCEs
WED, 23 APR 2025

Ebi Bright, the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema Central, has been nominated for the position of Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive in the Greater Accra Region.

Her nomination, however, has sparked some opposition from a section of the local community, with residents voicing concerns over the decision.

In a related development, Ludwig Totimeh has been selected as the new nominee for Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema West.

These nominations are in line with the provisions of Article 243 of the 1992 Constitution and the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), as amended by the Local Governance (Amendment) Act of 2017. Both appointments will require confirmation by the respective Assemblies before they can take effect.

The rest of the appointed MCEs are attached below;

423202583605-0g830n4ayt-423202581234-mce-1

423202583605-0g830n4yyt-423202581234-mce-2

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah EOCO Boss reassigned to National Security Secretariat few months after appointme...

1 hour ago

President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs

1 hour ago

Age limit for Okada rider to be reduced to 21 years Age limit for 'Okada rider' to be reduced to 21 years

1 hour ago

Prof. Mike Oquaye report has put to an end propaganda on why we lost — Bawumia Prof. Mike Oquaye report has put to an end propaganda on why we lost — Bawumia

1 hour ago

I delayed the Thank You Tour to allow Mike Ocquaye report to be concluded - Bawumia I delayed the 'Thank You Tour' to allow Mike Ocquaye report to be concluded - Ba...

1 hour ago

Bawku crisis: Attacks will be met with full military response – Chief of Army Staff warns residents Bawku crisis: Attacks will be met with full military response – Chief of Army St...

1 hour ago

Raymond Archer takes over as Acting Executive Director of EOCO Raymond Archer takes over as Acting Executive Director of EOCO

2 hours ago

President Mahama nominates Ebi Bright, Ludwig Totimeh others as MCEs President Mahama nominates Ebi Bright, Ludwig Totimeh others as MCEs

2 hours ago

Arrest NPP Vice Chairman Alhaji Masawudu for threatening to beat TV3 journalists — GJA demands Arrest NPP Vice Chairman Alhaji Masawudu for threatening to beat TV3 journalists...

3 hours ago

Were sorry for the disappointment, give us another chance — NPP begs Ghanaians "We're sorry for the disappointment, give us another chance" — NPP begs Ghanaian...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line