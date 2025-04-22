Apostle Abel Damina explains why Jesus Christ died on Wednesday and not Friday

Apostle Abel Damina

Popular theologian and preacher Apostle Abel Damina has reignited debate over the traditional Christian belief that Jesus Christ was crucified on a Friday, insisting the timeline does not align with biblical accounts.

During a recent sermon, Apostle Damina challenged long-held views surrounding Good Friday, arguing that the commonly accepted chronology of Jesus’ death and resurrection lacks scriptural consistency.

“Jesus didn’t die on Friday,” he declared. “If Jesus died on Friday, then it will not be three days. Selah. Three days and three nights. Friday to Sunday, is it three days?”

Referencing the book of Matthew, he pointed to the parallel between Jesus’ time in the tomb and the story of Jonah. “For as Jonas was three days and three nights in the whale’s belly, so shall the Son of Man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth,” he said.

He went on to question the logic often applied to the Friday-to-Sunday timeline. “Friday to Saturday evening, one night. Saturday evening to Sunday evening, two nights.”

Although Good Friday is widely observed as a religious and national holiday, Apostle Damina urged listeners to reconsider the meaning behind it. “It’s good that government gave us Friday as public holiday. So it is actually holiday. It’s not a celebration of his death and burial because the calculation doesn’t add up. He couldn’t have died on Friday.”

Offering an alternative view grounded in Jewish tradition and prophetic symbolism, he explained: “He’s supposed to be in the grave for three days and three nights… So which means Jonah was prophesying what Jesus will do,” adding, “Remember Jesus died for our sins according to the scriptures. And the scriptures say it will be three days and three nights.”

Wrapping up his interpretation, Apostle Damina stated plainly: “So when did he actually die? He died Wednesday night. The Jews call it High Mass. Which was Wednesday night. So, Wednesday night.”