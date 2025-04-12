ModernGhana logo
Depoliticize Bawku Conflict: Let Asantehene’s wisdom resolve crisis – Otumfuo Gold Coin initiative pleads

  Sat, 12 Apr 2025
SAT, 12 APR 2025

The Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin Initiative has called on politicians to depoliticize the Bawku conflict and allow the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to mediate a resolution using his proven wisdom.

In a statement, the Initiative, a lifelong project by the E ON 3 Group honouring the Asantehene’s contributions to peacebuilding and national development, noted that the acclaimed wisdom that Otumfuo used to resolve the Dagbon conflict over 17 years and involving over 1,000 mediation sessions would bring peace to Bawku.

Pillar of Peace
Hailed as a “Pillar of Peace”, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will require the full cooperation of all parties involved to achieve lasting reconciliation.

The statement therefore urged the feuding factions to lay down their arms and support the Asantehene’s efforts.

412202582308-1i830o4bbv-f7ed08e1-ca8e-481c-a012-3d972ebbc104.jpeg

