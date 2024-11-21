Mafi Traditional Area celebrates 76th Hogbetsotso Festival 

The people of Mafi Traditional Area gathered to celebrate their 76th Hogbetsotso festival at Adidome in the South Tongu district of the Volta Region.

The vibrant event, themed, “Repositioning Mafi for Unity and Development through Cultural Education under the New Traditional Council” brought together Chiefs and Queenmothers from various Tongu Traditional Areas, clergy, business executives, diplomatic corps members, residents, and prominent political figures.

Togbe Asafo Buatri V, Acting President of Mafi Traditional Council, expressed gratitude to member Chiefs and Queenmothers for their support in reviving the festival after a five-year hiatus.

He emphasised the festival’s purpose: fostering unity among Mafi’s people. “Let go of detachment and apathy and trust that the council is working on all issues. We cannot progress without teamwork and collaboration,” Togbe Buatri urged.

He mentioned that the festival showcased the rich cultural heritage, and despite originating from seven different clans, the people of Mafi have united under the Gborta, Torfiawo, and Domeowo divisions.

Togbe Buatri stressed the importance of preserving this unity to maintain peace in Mafi State.

Togbega Kadzi Zogah II, the President of the Tongu Chiefs Union endorsed the festival and pledged that His office would ensure its continuity.

He called for togetherness among the traditional leaders to enforce best communal objectives.

Mr Victor Kodzoga Adawodu, Chairman of the festival, emphasised the importance of peace and unity in driving development in Mafi.

He urged traditional authorities, residents, and politicians to work together towards this goal, promoting a harmonious and collaborative environment.

Mr Adawodu called on the Mafi Traditional Council to resolve all chieftaincy disputes, recognizing the potential for these issues to hinder progress.

He cautioned the youth against engaging in any form of violence and encouraged them to become active participants in fostering peace and unity.

Guest Speaker, Professor Hugh Kwaku Aryee, the Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to Ghana, represented by Mr Asiwome Kwame Dzineku, Head of Business Development and Trade Promotion at the Vanuatu Trade Commission, Ghana emphasised unity and cultural education.

He highlighted Mafi’s rich history, resilience, and vision, stressing the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

Prof. Aryee noted that Mafi’s agricultural sector and tourism potential offer socioeconomic opportunities.

He stated that cultural education was vital for preserving identity and instilling values in youth.

The Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to Ghana pledged US$1 million to support the festival.

He urged unity and collective effort towards Mafi’s development, saying, “Our unity is our strength, and our culture is our foundation. Together, let us build a Mafi that thrives on its heritage and looks to the future with confidence.”

Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban, the Special Guest of Honour, represented by Mr Emmanuel Baah Awuah from the RigWorld International Services in a brief address highlighted unity and cultural education as key drivers of development in Mafi.

He noted that Mafi, like other traditional areas in Ghana, is rich in history and culture, but faces challenges from modernization and globalization.

Dr. Amoa-Abban stressed that unity is the foundation of progress, and cultural education connects people to their common history, ideals, and goals.

“The Mafi Traditional Council should focus on promoting local values, cultural workshops, and preserving heritage to achieve unity and development.”

He commended Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, Dufia of Adidome for establishing the Mafi Adidome Development Advisory Board, citing it as a model for other towns in Mafi.

Dr. Amoa-Abban expressed eagerness to explore collaboration opportunities with the Advisory Board to support Mafi’s future vision.

Dr. Amoa-Abban urged the people of Mafi to renew their commitment to unity and development, empowering youth, uplifting communities, and ensuring every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

Central Tongu District Chief Executive, Mr. Thomas Moore Zonyrah, and Member of Parliament, Mr. Roosevelt Alexander Hotordze, unanimously demonstrated their commitment to the Mafi community by supporting the Hogbetsotso festival with generous donations.

Mr. Zonyrah contributed Gh¢14,000, while Mr. Hotordze provided GH¢10,000 and emphasized the importance of unity and development in Mafi, urging the community to come together for progress.

Both Mr. Zonyrah and Mr. Hotordze assured that their offices would work tirelessly to enforce this vision, ensuring a brighter future for Mafi.

GNA