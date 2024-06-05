Second Independence: Is a Centre-Left Coalition Possible in South Africa?

In the aftermath of the 2024 elections in South Africa, there is a pressing need to reconsider the political landscape and chart a course that genuinely serves the interests of the marginalised and downtrodden. Analyst Nco Dube believes that a coalition between the ANC, EFF, and MK is now a possibility and that it “would represent a significant shift in South African politics.”

Dube further contends that the potential coalition between the ANC, EFF and MK Party is grounded in their shared history and substantial ideological similarities. Generally framed as a ‘doomsday coalition’ in some circles, it is considered bad for the country and its economy. However, this perspective deliberately overlooks a crucial aspect that should inform this coalition: the black majority’s freedom has been deferred since 1994 under the barrage of dominant neoliberal policies.

The trio, assuming these formations are indeed ‘leftist’, share a commitment to addressing the historical and systemic injustices faced by the black majority, who have yet to fully realise the promises of freedom and equality made at the end of apartheid. This coalition, despite the apprehensions it might provoke, represents a concerted effort to challenge the entrenched neoliberal orthodoxy that has perpetuated socio-economic inequalities and to prioritise the needs of the vulnerable masses.

While it may not always be feasible to escape conservative economic thinking due to its pervasive influence, South Africa can establish an alternative to market fundamentalism. Currently, there is a noticeable absence of voices advocating on behalf of the marginalised and downtrodden despite their significant numbers in society. A centre-left coalition can fill this void, particularly in light of the ideological collapse of the SACP and COSATU, which has left a vacuum in public spaces for serious left-leaning representation.

The call for a centre-left coalition emerges from recognising the limitations of the current political paradigm. The dominance of neoliberal policies, characterised by an emphasis on free markets, privatisation and individualism, has perpetuated socio-economic inequalities and failed to address the systemic injustices facing the poor and marginalised. A shift towards a coalition that can effectively advocate for policies promoting social equity and economic justice is essential.

Several progressive economists, both local and international, including Joseph E. Stiglitz, Thomas Piketty, Chris Malekane and Duma Gqubule, believe it is possible to avoid American-inspired market fundamentalism in the interest of everyone. Stiglitz, for example, argues that “guaranteeing citizens health care, education, retirement security, affordable housing and decent work for decent pay – can save capitalism and liberal democracy.”

While the goal may not be to save capitalism and liberal democracy per se, it is essential to prevent the country from being handed over to “wealth snatchers” who have an unpalatable appetite to exploit countries, natural resources and people. These wealth snatchers often represent powerful corporate interests and financial elites whose primary objective is profit maximisation, frequently at the expense of social equity, environmental sustainability and human rights.

Rethinking South Africa’s political and economic framework

While critics argue that a centre-left coalition could destabilise the economy, it is essential to recognise that the current economic model has failed to deliver inclusive growth and reduce inequality. Therefore, shifting towards more progressive economic policies could pave the way for a more equitable and just society. It is a call to reimagine the economic and political landscape of South Africa, ensuring that the benefits of democracy and freedom are shared by all its citizens, not just a privileged few.

Due to past and current economic policy choices, South Africa faces significantly higher inequality and less social mobility than many other countries. One glaring example is the challenge posed by financial deregulation and the belligerent financial services sector. As deregulation has advanced, so have financial-sector abuses such as market manipulation, predatory lending and excessive banking fees. These abuses disproportionately affect the most vulnerable populations, exacerbating existing inequalities and hindering social progress.

Therefore, rethinking the political and economic framework in South Africa involves resisting neoliberal pressures, including the imposition of a market-preferred DA-ANC coalition, and implementing policies that directly address the needs of the marginalised. This includes robust regulation of the financial sector to curb abuses, investments in public services and measures to ensure fair wages and working conditions.

In this context, the proposed coalition represents a departure from the status quo and a commitment to advancing a progressive agenda centred on social justice and economic redistribution. Central to the argument for a centre-left coalition is the assertion that the outcome of the 2024 elections signals a mandate from the predominantly black, poor and marginalised for meaningful change.

A common agenda aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable segments of society

The ANC, EFF and MK must heed this mandate and recognise that their collective strength lies in unity rather than division. By joining forces, these organisations can leverage their respective constituencies that are almost exclusively black and resources to pursue a common agenda to uplift the most vulnerable segments of society. It is unfortunate that Gayton Mackenzie’s Patriotic Alliance succumbed to external pressure to take a concerning stance on the Palestinian conflict and other issues.

Moreover, a coalition between the ANC, EFF and MK is not only a strategic imperative but also a moral imperative. The alternative, a potential coalition between the ANC and the DA, would betray the aspirations of the poor and vulnerable. However, a leftist alliance will come at a considerable cost: the ANC will likely split because others in the party prefer a DA route and openly oppose genuine emancipation of the black majority and shift towards economic heterodoxy.

Such an alliance would likely maintain the status quo, reinforcing neoliberal policies that have not provided meaningful change for most South Africans. While Malekane and Gqubule frequently argue that the government possesses substantial macroeconomic policy tools to make a difference in people’s lives, others like Brenthurst and ANC stalwart Kgalema Motlanthe openly oppose altering monetary policy options, including repositioning the SARB, and remain hesitant on far-reaching land reforms.

In contrast, a centre-left coalition offers a vision of inclusive governance that prioritises the needs of the marginalised and seeks to address the root causes of poverty and inequality. Critics may argue that a centre-left coalition would be constrained by the prevailing neoliberal ideology, limiting its ability to enact meaningful change. Indeed, the influence of neoliberalism on global politics cannot be underestimated, and any attempt to challenge its hegemony will face significant obstacles.

In the face of these challenges, courageous leadership and strategic cooperation become imperative. ANC, EFF and MK should demonstrate readiness to confront the existing state of affairs and advocate for alternative policy frameworks that prioritise social welfare above market dynamics. Moreover, the argument that veering away from neoliberal standards invariably fails, often illustrated by mentioning Iran, Venezuela and Cuba, oversimplifies the situation and fails to account for the nuances of each case.

While it is accurate to acknowledge that these countries encountered difficulties in adopting alternative economic models, it is equally valid that their journeys were influenced by US influence crippling economic sanctions over time. Both Cuba and Venezuela, under Hugo Chavez, oversaw massive social policies that other countries like South Africa can only envy. Disregarding the potential for a prosperous coalition in South Africa solely based on these instances overlooks our country’s distinct prospects and obstacles.

South Africa needs a second independence

The initial three decades of ANC rule are widely recognised as a period marked by progress and unmet expectations, prompting what University of North Carolina academic Georges Nzongola-Ntalaja calls the “second independence”. At the same time, the ANC’s ascent to power heralded the end of apartheid and the dawn of democracy; the realities of governance exposed deep-rooted challenges and unfinished struggles for the previously oppressed masses.

The ‘second independence’ phenomenon envisages a renewed commitment to the ideals of freedom, equality and dignity for all South Africans, particularly those historically marginalised and disenfranchised. It calls for a reimagining of governance that is responsive, accountable and inclusive, prioritising the needs and aspirations of ordinary citizens over narrow political interests. This implies that it is time for the black majority to take their destiny into their own hands by envisioning a different system of governance that will target the root causes of inequality, exclusion and injustice. A centre-left coalition offers that opportunity.

When evaluating the viability of a centre-left coalition, it is crucial to examine the broader context of South African society. Unlike the instances referenced, South Africa possesses a robust democratic system and a legacy of social activism. These elements create an environment conducive to progressive transformation, indicating that alternative policy frameworks are feasible and imperative. South Africa must still follow a path that balances economic development with social justice and democratic governance.

In conclusion, the proposition of a centre-left coalition between the ANC, EFF and MK offers a compelling vision for the future of South Africa. By prioritising the needs of the poor and weak and challenging the prevailing neoliberal orthodoxy, such a coalition has the potential to usher in a new era of inclusive governance and socioeconomic transformation. While obstacles undoubtedly exist, they must be confronted with courage and determination.

The current juncture demands bold leadership and a spirit of sacrificial collaboration, recognising that the destiny of millions of South Africans teeters on the brink. Therefore, it is imperative to acknowledge that the solution does not lie in unfettered markets, as some who favour a market-friendly DA-ANC coalition suggest. Rather, this period necessitates a departure from the status quo and embracing principles of fairness, equity and justice for all citizens, especially those who have long been neglected and marginalised.

Siya yi banga le economy!