OTEC School of Journalism and Communication Studies holds 5th congregation ceremony for 45 students

One of the renowned media schools in Ghana, OTEC School of Journalism and Communication Studies has held its 5th congregation ceremony and awards for the 2021/2022 batch.

The event which was held at the school’s premises at Asawase in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region on Sunday May 26, 2024 saw 45 students graduating.

In his opening address, the Principal of the school, Mr Matthew Donkor, congratulated the graduands and wished them well for the years ahead.

He revealed that the school since its establishment in 2004 has helped shaped the lives of countless students who are making it big in the media industry across the globe.

He encouraged the graduates to forge their unique paths in the pursuit of knowledge, personal growth, and entrepreneurial success.

Call on Media to provide good election reportage

The Guest Speaker at the event, Chief Executive Officer for Time FM, Kumasi and Obuasi, Nana Opku Agyenam appealed to media practitioners in Ghana to ensure balanced reportage and also address issues critically for a peaceful poll.

He encouraged them to guard against disinformation and misinformation which could lead to chaos in the country.

The renowned media consultant stressed the need for journalists to be well-versed in election timelines, processes and laws to ensure a successful outcome.