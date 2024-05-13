Regional breakdown of registered voters in ongoing limited voter registration exercise

13.05.2024 LISTEN

Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has made significant progress in the ongoing voter registration exercise, with a total of 143,014 individuals registered nationwide.

The registration exercise, which commenced on Tuesday, May 7, targets first-time voters and those who wish to obtain a voter card.

The 21-day exercise is scheduled to conclude on May 27, 2024.

EC Chairperson, Madam Jean Mensa, stated that the exercise is projected to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country.

A regional breakdown of the registration figures is as follows: Greater Accra region has registered 17,837 voters; North East, 3,948; Upper East, 6,691; Northern, 10,373; Bono, 4,900; Bono East, 5,118; Volta, 7,512; Upper West, 5,256; Eastern, 14,884; Central, 15,434; Ahafo, 3,889; and Ashanti, 25,558.

The remaining registrations include 5,638 from Western North; 4,206 from Oti; 2,989 from Savannah; and 8,781 from Western region. The EC continues to work towards achieving its registration target before the end of the exercise.

—CitiNewsroom