Bawumia commiserates with Rashid Bawa’s family, signs Book of Condolence 

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Saturday commiserated with the family of the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s former High Commissioner to Abuja.

He later visited the tomb of the diplomat and signed the book of condolence.

Engaging with the mother and family of the late Bawa, Dr Bawumia said his heart was saddened by the untimely death of the diplomat, but the family should remain strong because Allah knows why it happened.

“It is with so much sadness that I write this tribute to you, my brother,” Dr Bawumia wrote in the Book of condolence.

“Your death was a shock. I thank God that we were brothers as well as friends. Your honesty, hardwork, dependability and reliability stand tall. I will miss you. I pray that Allah grants you Jannatul Firdaus.”

“I am sure that your good deeds on earth will grant you that. Rest in perfect peace, my brother.”

The Vice President was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Mr Frederick Blay, former NPP National Chairman, and Mr Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, among other stalwarts of the NPP.

Alhaji Rashid Bawa, 64, Legal Practitioner, died on Thursday, March 14, in Abuja, Nigeria.

His body was flown to Ghana and buried at Kadjebi on Friday, March 15, 2024, in line with Islamic customs and traditions.

However, the Government decided to bid him a national farewell on Saturday, April 20, to appreciate his immense contribution to Mother Ghana.

GNA

