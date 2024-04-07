ModernGhana logo
Building an international airport in Cape Coast will be as useless as the Ho airport — Kwami Sefa Kayi

Renowned radio personality Kwami Sefa Kayi, popularly known as Chairman General has opined that the proposed construction of an international airport in Cape Coast is unnecessary.

During his "Kokrokoo" morning show on Peace FM, Sefa Kayi dismissed the idea of building an airport in Cape Coast, likening it to the poor Ho airport project.

The discussion follows previous announcements by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo regarding plans to construct an international airport in the Central Region's capital, Cape Coast.

The President had indicated that feasibility studies were underway, and the project was set to commence.

It was revealed that the proposed airport project in the Central Region would include the establishment of an aircraft repair center, aiming to be the first of its kind in West Africa, serving the entire sub-region.

However, Sefa Kayi expressed his reservations about the potential benefits of such a project, asserting that it would be "useless".

He cited the Ho airport project which has been abandoned as an example.

"Building an airport in Cape Coast is a useless venture," Sefa Kayi stated.

"Look, it will be as useless as the Ho airport," he added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

