ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Presidential Candidate George Twum-Barimah-Adu woos TUC with E-Sika Policy

By PapaQuasy Abakah II Contributor
Politics George Twum Barimah-Adu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
George Twum Barimah-Adu

New entrant into the 2024 Presidential Elections, Mr. George Twum-Barimah-Adu has engaged the Trades Union Congress of Ghana in his bid to become the next President of Ghana.

During an engagement with the Secretary General and representatives of organized labour of TUC, Mr. George Twum Barimah-Adu outlined his vision and strategy policies which seek to establish a supportive environment for local businesses to prosper as a major catalyst for socioeconomic development.

In addressing issues on pension, housing and welfare, the Presidential candidate emphasized the significance of his ‘E-Sika’ scheme policy, saying it would be the ultimate game changer to replace the controversial e-Levy.

The ‘E-Sika’ policy, he said, would be a scheme specifically to address the housing needs of the country, aimed at ensuring that every Ghanaian own a house. The scheme will be a savings, which one could use the housing component of to either make a down payment towards purchasing a house or to secure a mortgage towards a house.

Mr. George Twum-Barimah-Adu stressed the need for further dialogues between political office seekers and labour unions to build a stronger framework that addresses personal welfare and a platform for robust business operations for the transformation we want for this country.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

The kidnapped student Legon PRESEC student kidnapped

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos silence on galamsey during SONA surprising – IEA Akufo-Addo’s silence on ‘galamsey’ during SONA surprising – IEA

2 hours ago

Bawumia cuts sod for 200-bed hostel for Trinity Theological Seminary Bawumia cuts sod for 200-bed hostel for Trinity Theological Seminary  

2 hours ago

Dialysis patients: Association appeals to government to save them from dying Dialysis patients: Association appeals to government to save them  from dying

2 hours ago

African economies to dominate world's top 10 — ECA Report African economies to dominate world's top 10 — ECA Report 

3 hours ago

Map locating Togo and its capital Lome. By Sophie RAMIS, Jonathan WALTER AFP Togo delays April elections over political reforms

3 hours ago

2024 elections: I challenge NPP to disqualify me —A Plus fumes 2024 elections: I challenge NPP to disqualify me — A Plus fumes

3 hours ago

Thursday April 11 declared public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr — Interior Ministry Thursday April 11 declared public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr — Interior Ministr...

3 hours ago

I no longer feel safe in Ghana; I would be safe if I live in a gated community — Notorious cyber troll ‘I no longer feel safe in Ghana; I would be safe if I live in a gated community’...

4 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian composer Elder S.K. Ampiah has died Renowned Ghanaian composer Elder S.K. Ampiah has died

Just in....
body-container-line