Presidential Candidate George Twum-Barimah-Adu woos TUC with E-Sika Policy

New entrant into the 2024 Presidential Elections, Mr. George Twum-Barimah-Adu has engaged the Trades Union Congress of Ghana in his bid to become the next President of Ghana.

During an engagement with the Secretary General and representatives of organized labour of TUC, Mr. George Twum Barimah-Adu outlined his vision and strategy policies which seek to establish a supportive environment for local businesses to prosper as a major catalyst for socioeconomic development.

In addressing issues on pension, housing and welfare, the Presidential candidate emphasized the significance of his ‘E-Sika’ scheme policy, saying it would be the ultimate game changer to replace the controversial e-Levy.

The ‘E-Sika’ policy, he said, would be a scheme specifically to address the housing needs of the country, aimed at ensuring that every Ghanaian own a house. The scheme will be a savings, which one could use the housing component of to either make a down payment towards purchasing a house or to secure a mortgage towards a house.

Mr. George Twum-Barimah-Adu stressed the need for further dialogues between political office seekers and labour unions to build a stronger framework that addresses personal welfare and a platform for robust business operations for the transformation we want for this country.