Ghana marks 67th Independence Day today

Ghana marks its 67th Independence Day anniversary today, March 6, 2024.

This year's Independence Day parade is scheduled to take place in Koforidua, situated in the Eastern Region, on the theme "Our Democracy, Our Pride."

The parade will showcase participation from selected school children alongside the security services.

Ghana holds the distinction of being the first sub-Saharan African country to achieve independence from the United Kingdom (UK).

The significance of this day lies in the declaration of independence from the UK on March 6, 1957, by the then Prime Minister, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The theme for this year's celebration is "Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose."

The esteemed Special Guest for today's festivities will be the President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara.

Over 5000 attendees from various parts of the country, including members of the diplomatic corps, clergy, traditional leaders, and other dignitaries, are expected to partake in the event.

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo initiated the rotational basis for the Independence Day celebration, ensuring it is held in every region periodically.

—Classfmonline