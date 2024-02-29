‘Boarding school system should be abolished; students are living like refugees’ — Franklin Cudjoe

Leading policy analyst Franklin Cudjoe has called for Ghana's boarding school system to be abolished, arguing that students are left to live in conditions akin to refugees.

In an interview with Adom FM, Mr. Cudjoe said the current boarding school model is "outdated" and should be replaced with more localized senior high schools that students can attend within their communities.

"We should abolish boarding schools in Ghana. It's outdated; instead, we should transition towards localized schools. In the UK, students attend schools within their vicinity, leading to concentrated efforts to develop and ensure quality education in the area. Banning boarding schools is the only way we can develop community-based schools," he stated.

Mr. Cudjoe, who is the Founding President of IMANI Africa further reiterated his calls for "a total review of the free SHS system is necessary."

Some of the challenges boarding schools in Ghana face include inadequate infrastructure like dormitories, resulting in congestion.

Inadequate water supply and electricity outages have also been reported in recent times.

Overstretched toilet facilities and occasional food shortages further undermine student welfare, according to many.

Listen to Franklin Cudjoe’s argument below:

