Check here for venues for 13th African Games scheduled for March 8

As excitement builds up for the African Games scheduled for March 8 to 23, 2024, the first time Ghana will host the Games in its 57 years of existence, we bring you the venues for the two-week event.
Borteyman Sports Complex - Badminton, Handball, Weightlifting, Basketball, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Fencing and Tennis, plus Combat Sports (Judo, Taekwondo, MMA and Wrestling).
The new Aquatic Center will be for Swimming and Triathlon.
University of Ghana, Legon - Games Village serving as the main Games Center for accreditation, transport and other administrative issues as well as venue for Armwrestling, Athletics (Track/Field), Squash and Rugby.
University of Ghana Stadium - Football, Athletics, Triathlon
Accra Sports Stadium - Male Football
Cape Coast Stadium - Female Football
Laboma Beach - Beach Soccer, Beach Volley
Bukom Boxing Arena - Boxing
Theodocia Okoh Hockey Stadium - Hockey
Alisa Hotel - Chess
Ablekuma Olebu - Cycling
Achimota Oval – Cricket