Check here for venues for 13th African Games scheduled for March 8

As excitement builds up for the African Games scheduled for March 8 to 23, 2024, the first time Ghana will host the Games in its 57 years of existence, we bring you the venues for the two-week event.

Borteyman Sports Complex - Badminton, Handball, Weightlifting, Basketball, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Fencing and Tennis, plus Combat Sports (Judo, Taekwondo, MMA and Wrestling).

The new Aquatic Center will be for Swimming and Triathlon.

University of Ghana, Legon - Games Village serving as the main Games Center for accreditation, transport and other administrative issues as well as venue for Armwrestling, Athletics (Track/Field), Squash and Rugby.

University of Ghana Stadium - Football, Athletics, Triathlon

Accra Sports Stadium - Male Football

Cape Coast Stadium - Female Football

Laboma Beach - Beach Soccer, Beach Volley

Bukom Boxing Arena - Boxing

Theodocia Okoh Hockey Stadium - Hockey

Alisa Hotel - Chess

Ablekuma Olebu - Cycling

Achimota Oval – Cricket