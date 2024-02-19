Modern Ghana logo
Use of local languages in Parliament good but English still important — Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa, has welcomed the recent decision by Parliament to allow the use of local Ghanaian languages during proceedings, affirming the move will help promote local cultures.

However, he cautioned that this should not displace the importance of English.

"I was delighted to hear that Ghana's Parliament will now allow the use of local languages in conducting business," said Cudjoe in a Facebook post on Monday, February 19.

“The English language is a universal language and can not be replaced,” he added.

Mr. Cudjoe pointed to the growing prominence of Chinese and other languages for their economic importance.

“These days, others are learning Chinese in order to be part of the coming Chinese 'economic dragon!' While travelling in Australia, I enjoyed a discussion in the media about allowing Aussie kids to learn Korean! Yes, Korean! Reason? Not just for the fact that Australia may be closer to Korea, but mainly economic!"

The policy advisor further urged politicians to "be prepared to learn international languages of the times, or you perish."

