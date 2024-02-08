Free SHS: Performance of WASSCE students have been the best since 2015 – Bawumia

08.02.2024 LISTEN

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to improve the Fre Senior High School (FSHS), insisting that it has improved the performance of WASSCE candidates since 2015.

In his national address on Wednesday, February 7, the Vice President stressed that he is a man Ghanaians can trust, and should be voted as the next President in the 2024 general elections.

He said through the implementation of Free SHS, the performance of WASSCE students has been the best since the NPP came to power.

“We have also implemented Free SHS with an increase in enrollment from 800,000 in 2016 to 1.4 million by 2022. The year 2023 has recorded the highest-ever level of enrollment in SHS of around 500,000 students.

"The performance of the students at WASSCE is also the best since 2015, and we have also achieved gender parity. Under my government, Free SHS will continue, and we will improve upon it. Who can you trust to protect and improve Free SHS? Once again, it is Dr. Bawumia,” the NPP flagbearer said.

Vice President spoke extensively on many issues including improving the country’s health system and abolishing many taxes, among other things.

The Vice President said, unlike former President John Dramani Mahama, he is eager to serve Ghanaians and won’t ask for a honeymoon when Ghanaians give him the mandate to serve as President.

“I am eager to serve. I am ready to work. I am determined to make a difference; a positive difference. I will work for you and with you; with honesty and integrity; with wisdom, and decisiveness. I have clarity in my mind as to what I want to do from day one if you make me President. I will not ask for a honeymoon to cool-off and think about what to do with the responsibility you would give me. I am prepared and ready to work if you give me the opportunity. You know what I stand for. You know my vision.

“My vision is all about fulfilling your mission. I believe in the ingenuity of the Ghanaian. Together, we can succeed in building a progressive society of possibilities, enterprise, compassion, open opportunities, and shared prosperity for every Ghanaian, born rich or poor, born in the north or the south, born Christian or Muslim, born girl or boy,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.