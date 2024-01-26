Today In History: Edward Jenner, creator of smallpox vaccine dies at age 73 in 1823

Modern Ghana logo
On this day in 1823, the medical pioneer who developed the world's first successful vaccine died at the age of 73.

Edward Jenner is remembered as the father of immunology for his groundbreaking work developing the smallpox vaccine in the late 18th century.

Edward Jenner was an English physician and scientist from the late 18th century who is considered the pioneer of vaccine development.

The terms "vaccine" and "vaccination" come from Variolae vaccinae, the term Jenner coined referring to cowpox lesions.

In 1798, in his paper "An Inquiry into the Variolae Vaccine known as the Cow Pox", Jenner described how previous exposure to the mild cowpox virus provided protection against the deadly smallpox infection.

At the time, smallpox killed around 10-20% of the global population.

During his career, Jenner was appointed physician to King George IV and also served as mayor of Berkeley and justice of the peace.

He was a respected member of the Royal Society as well. Jenner made important early observations about cuckoo brood parasitism in birds.

His vaccine is credited with saving millions of lives globally by eradicating smallpox.

Jenner was born on May 17, 1749, in Berkeley, England to Reverend Stephen Jenner, the then vicar of Berkeley who gave him the privilege of receiving a strong basic education.

