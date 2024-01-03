Modern Ghana logo
Former Sierra Leonian President Ernest Koroma charged with treason over alleged coup role

Former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, has been charged with treason and related offences in connection with an alleged coup attempt last month, judicial authorities have confirmed.

In a statement released on Wednesday, January 3, Ministry of Information and Civic Education Minister Chernor Bah said Koroma faced four charges - including treason, misprision of treason, and two counts of harbouring - when he appeared before Magistrate Santigie Bangura at Magistrate Court No. 2 in Freetown.

The charges relate to a failed coup attempt on November 26, 2023, where rogue military elements reportedly tried to seize power.

However, security forces were able to suppress the uprising within hours.

Minister Bah further noted "Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma is represented by Joseph F. Kamara and other lawyers. The Ministry will continue to provide updates on the proceedings."

Ernest Bai Koroma, born October 2, 1953, served as the fourth President of Sierra Leone from 17 September 2007 to 4 April 2018.

