Willingway Foundation-Ghana Adjuged Best Mental Health Care and Rehabilitation Centre of the Year

Willingway Foundation-Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) headquartered at Ejisu-Asawasi in the Ashanti Region, led by Mrs. Lydia Abena Manu, has emerged as the best Mental Health Care and Rehabilitation Centre of the year 2023 at the Damak-IDP Sanitation Health Watch Community Heroes Excellence Awards held at the SSNIT Conference Hall at Adum-Kumasi on Thursday,14th December 2023.

The citation which was received by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mrs. Lydia Abena Manu, at a colourful ceremony, reads: “Mrs. Lydia Manu is an Addiction Specialist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Willingway Recovery Centre in the Ashanti Region. For your sustained Commitment in facilitating a Private Mental Health Treatment Facility to provide Excellent services in saving lives, we, Damak- International Directhelp Projects (IDP), have observed your significant achievements as a milestone. Based on your contribution to humanity, we award you as THE BEST MENTAL HEALTH CARE AND REHABILITATION CENTRE OF THE YEAR”.

The citation was jointly signed by Mr. Daniel Mbabugri Akgri, Director of Damak-Ghana, and Mr. Pierre P. Petitjean from the International Directhelp Projects (IDP), Switzerland.

Speaking to the media after the awards night, Mrs. Lydia Manu was excited for the recognition by the organisation. She said, ”It’s my passion to help those with mental challenges, especially children and women, in the society.”

She added that the foundation had for many years been providing medical care and shelter to mentally-challenged persons taken off the streets in Greater Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, including those who are brought by their family members across the country.

The CEO seized the opportunity to appeal to all Ghanaians, especially parents and guardians, to take good care of their children to prevent them from drug addiction and all acts that have the tendency to cause them mental challenges in all their endeavours. She also called on the government to invest more in mental health treatment.

Willingway Foundation–Ghana is a Ghana-based NGO founded in 2011 as a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts and the mentally sick.

The main mission of the foundation is to achieve quality mental health services in terms of treatment and rehabilitation that enable clients and patients to lead an independent and productive life.

Willingway Foundation-Ghana, in conjunction with the World Health Organisation (WHO), recognises drug and substance abuse, and mental health challenges as diseases that can be effectively managed to the benefit of the person, the communities in which they live, and Ghana as a whole.

The CEO said currently their primary facility for drug rehabilitation and mental health support and counselling is in the Ashanti Region.

“However, our aim is to provide the most cost-effective and impactful nationwide support system of quality care for drug users, drug addicts, and the mentally-challenged as a complement to the national effort. We appreciate any support and assistance you can provide to make our mission successful,” she added.

