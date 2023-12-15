Modern Ghana logo
Govt gives Medeama Sporting Club Gh₵1,000,000 to prepare for CAF Champions League

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, has presented Gh₵1,000,000 to Medeama Sporting Club ahead of their group games in the CAF Champions League.

The donation was in fulfilment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promise to the club when they paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House to brief him on their preparations towards the CAF Champions League.

Mr Ussif noted that the donation would go a long way to help the club prepare feverishly ahead of their engagements in the continental competition and to boost them financially for the task ahead.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency, Mr. George Mireku Duker, receiving the cheque expressed gratitude to the President for his fulfilling his promise to the club.

He assured Ghanaians that the team would give its best in the competition and make the nation proud.

