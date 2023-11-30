Akufo-Addo applauds Breman Traditional Area for peaceful Odwira festival   

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, Paramount Chief of Breman Traditional Area and his people have been applauded for the peaceful celebration of the 2023 edition of the Odwira festival.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture, made the commendation on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he joined them at a grand durbar to climax the 2023 Odwira Afahye at the Catholic Boys School Park at Breman Asikuma in the Central Region.

The festival, held on the theme: “Bremanman, yenbomu na yenye,” was to renew the commitment of the people to forge ahead in unity and work more closer with their development partners to accelerate the development of the area.

Dr. Acheampong who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern region, stated that Chiefs played vital roles in the country's unity and cohesion because they were revered in the society and appealed to them to continue to handle their areas with their exceptional expertise to ensure the continuation of peace and stability in the country.

The Minister said the government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo had initiated development projects in the area, including road construction, which needed commendation.

He expressed the need for the citizenry to continue to support the Government in executing its programmes and policies to better their lots.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VII, earlier in his welcoming address, thanked God that life had bounced back to normal paving the way for them to experience the joy of the Odwira festival, which was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also thanked members of the Breman Council and the entire people of the Traditional area for their cooperation and desire to develop the Area.

According to him, the festival brought important milestones in their history into memory, as well as the reflection of their ancestors’ rich culture and tradition.

He said the present generations were privileged to have the experience and it was important for them to sustain it for the future generations to also experience the same.

He thanked the Government for fixing the bridge on the Ochiso road and awarding their road on contract but appealed to the authorities to replace some old bridges within their community, which had become a death trap.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu said it was unfortunate that some road contractors awarded contracts to construct their roads, had worsened their situation.

He said the Traditional Council was given the assurance that the road would be fixed before September this year, but nothing had since been done.

To his people, he said: “Helping one's community is no longer an option but a responsibility, hence the contribution of all and sundry living in the traditional area is important."

“It is our prayer that this year's Odwira celebration will encourage more investors to partner with us to develop the area,” Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu stated.

Present were Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Minority Leader of Parliament who represented former President John Dramani Mahama, Alhaji Alhassan Kobina Ghansah, Member of Parliament for the Area and Mr. Lawrence Edutuah-Asiaw, the District Chief Executive.

