Garu military assault: Alleged national security vehicle not in DVLA's system – Thomas Anaba

Dr Thomas Musah Anaba, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Garu Constituency has called on the National Security Minister, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, to clarify the identity of the operatives arrested with ammunition by residents in the Garu district.

Dr Anaba pointed out that their investigations have revealed that the black Land cruiser vehicle in which the operatives were driving is not registered with the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

He urged the National Security Minister to provide more information about their alleged official assignment in Garu.

He called on the Minister to come clear on the motive of the said operatives in Garu.

“We have information that the said vehicle is not registered in DVLA's database,” he said.

The challenge came as a response to the military brutality that occurred after residents of Garu confronted the operatives.

Dr Anaba, speaking on the Citizen's Show on Accra 100.5 FM hosted Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Monday, October 30, 2023, stressed that the Garu district is a peaceful cosmopolitan area composed of people from diverse backgrounds.

He denied any direct confrontation with the operatives and explained that they were escorted to the Garu Police Station to have the matter addressed.

In a statement released, the Ministry of National Security provided justification for the alleged assault of Garu residents by Ghana Armed Forces personnel. The operation aimed to retrieve illegal weapons from unauthorised individuals in Garu and Tempane in the Upper East Region.

The Ministry pointed out that the operation was initiated in response to earlier attacks on National Security operatives on October 24. During the operation, local youth attacked the National Security personnel, and their aggression continued even after the security personnel had taken refuge at the Garu police station.

The Ministry emphasised its responsibility to protect personnel from State Security and Intelligence Agencies who have taken an oath to defend the people and the territorial integrity of Ghana.

The Ministry saw the operation as a necessary measure to uphold this commitment.

-Classfmonline