Pass anti-LGBTQ Bill without further delay — Moderator Global Evangelical Church

The Right Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, (GEC), has asked Parliament to pass the anti Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) bill without delay.

He said there was no reason for the prolonged delay in passing the bill since the three main religions in Ghana, namely Christianity, Islam and African Indigenous Religion (AIR) abhorred such practices.

Rt. Rev. Dzomeku was preaching the sermon at the Ordination Service of 32 Ministers of the GEC at the Trinity Chapel, Kotobabi in Accra.

Preaching on the theme: ‘Holiness and the Word of God,’ based on Psalm 119:9-11, the Moderator said, there was the need to intentionally groom the youth and children, especially in the face of foreign cultural practices that have engulfed the nation.

According to the Moderator, the antidote to the current moral decadence facing the nation is to be intentional to train the youth and children with the Word of God.

He said the word of God had the power to purify and to sanctify. ‘Therefore, when we teach the younger generation sound doctrine, they will be able to withstand foreign pressures and that is the only way we can have hope in the future’.

Rt. Rev. Dzomeku tasked the newly ordained Clergy to focus their attention not only on the adult population but also on the youth and the children ministries.

Rev. Dr. Yohanes Ahiabu, the Synod Clerk of the Church, read the profiles of all the 32 candidates and later presented them to the Moderator for the Ordination rites.

The Moderator led the Ordination rites and was supported by the Synod Clerk.

Presbyter Eyram Atsu, and Presbyter Joyce Dieu Donne Ahiabor, the lay Executive read the English and Ewe Scriptures for the day.

Rev. Godfred Ofori a newly ordained Minister on behalf of the colleagues expressed their profuse appreciation to the Executive, family, friends and congregations for their diverse support.

The ceremony was witnessed by past Executives of the Church, Past and Present Synod Committee Members, several dignitaries as well as family and friends of the Ordained Ministers.

GNA