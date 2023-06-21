Politicians have made our educational system horrible – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, the Founding President of IMANI Africa has blamed politicians for allegedly making Ghana's education system "horrible" through their interference.

In a recent Facebook post, Mr Cudjoe reflected on the last "paper" of the GCE 'O' level, which was written 29 years ago.

He then criticized politicians for their role in the deteriorating state of the education system.

"Then politicians started fooling with our education system, and it has since been horrible," he said.

Mr Cudjoe's comments come on the back of the recent Ghana Teacher Licensure Exams, in which 6,481 out of 7,728 trained teachers who took the exams failed.

In response to the results, the policy advisor argued that the teachers' failure was due to their poor numeracy and literacy skills.

The state of Ghana's education system has been a subject of debate for many years, with concerns raised about the quality of education and the lack of resources for schools.

Just like Mr. Cudjoe, some have argued that politicians' interference in the education system has contributed to its decline.

Others have called for more investment in education and better policies to improve the system.

In recent years, the government has introduced several initiatives aimed at improving the education system, including the Free Senior High School policy.

However, critics argue that more needs to be done to address the root causes of the problem, including inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, and a lack of qualified teachers.