A/R: Level 200 Geography student at KNUST passes on unexpectedly

A Level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) identified as Crispin Dari Ngmensum will sadly not report to school for the new semester.

The young man from the faculty of Geography and Rural Development has sadly died while on a short two-week vacation.

In a press release from the Geography Students Association Committee, it confirmed that Crispin Dari Ngmensum joined his ancestors on Wednesday, May 10.

“Dear Students of Geography and Rural Development, It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, CRISPIN DARI, a level 200 student, who passed away on 10th May 2023. CRISPIN passed away unexpectedly.

“We will all miss him more than words can express. He was not just our student but our good friend as well,” the release from the Committee said.

It added, “We will share with you the details regarding the funeral or memorial service as heard from Crispin's family. In addition, details about assistance as to support the Association will be out in no time.

“GEOSA is forever proud of Crispin. REST IN PERFECT PEACE.”