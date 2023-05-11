ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Level 200 Geography student at KNUST passes on unexpectedly

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Education AR: Level 200 Geography student at KNUST passes on unexpectedly
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A Level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) identified as Crispin Dari Ngmensum will sadly not report to school for the new semester.

The young man from the faculty of Geography and Rural Development has sadly died while on a short two-week vacation.

In a press release from the Geography Students Association Committee, it confirmed that Crispin Dari Ngmensum joined his ancestors on Wednesday, May 10.

“Dear Students of Geography and Rural Development, It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, CRISPIN DARI, a level 200 student, who passed away on 10th May 2023. CRISPIN passed away unexpectedly.

“We will all miss him more than words can express. He was not just our student but our good friend as well,” the release from the Committee said.

It added, “We will share with you the details regarding the funeral or memorial service as heard from Crispin's family. In addition, details about assistance as to support the Association will be out in no time.

“GEOSA is forever proud of Crispin. REST IN PERFECT PEACE.”

511202352537-1i830o4bau-1d8cf707-a6ee-4272-9cbf-c10f6c1ba2d4

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

AR: Level 200 Geography student at KNUST passes on unexpectedly A/R: Level 200 Geography student at KNUST passes on unexpectedly

3 hours ago

Author: Ajoa Yeboah-Afari Of an equally pressing matter for the attention of children’s rights activists!

5 hours ago

It doesnt make sense that Mahama wants to be president and some people are contesting him – Bukom Banku It doesn’t make sense that Mahama wants to be president and some people are cont...

5 hours ago

Gas shortage the cause of recent power outages — GRIDCo Gas shortage the cause of recent power outages — GRIDCo

5 hours ago

13-year-old girl survives boat accident at Weija, others on board dead 13-year-old girl survives boat accident at Weija, others on board dead

5 hours ago

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Ghanaian man of God Every money is money; I’ll accept offering from prostitutes, armed robbers – Pro...

5 hours ago

Duffuors injunction is a small obstacle; we will come together and vote on Saturday – Mahama Duffuor’s injunction is a small obstacle; we will come together and vote on Satu...

5 hours ago

GAVI to cut vaccine support to Ghana – Health Ministry reveals GAVI to cut vaccine support to Ghana – Health Ministry reveals

5 hours ago

Upper East: Police and GHS owe VRANEDCo GH34million Upper East: Police and GHS owe VRA/NEDCo GH¢34million

5 hours ago

It's imperative to take our destiny into our own hands — Akufo-Addo to National Vaccine Institute It's imperative to take our destiny into our own hands — Akufo-Addo to National ...

Latest: News
body-container-line