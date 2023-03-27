ModernGhana logo
27.03.2023

Mac-Palm dies ahead of final cross-examination of alleged coup plot against Akufo-Addo's government

Dr. Frederick Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital, who was one of the 10 persons standing trial for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government reportedly died on Saturday, March 25.

According to reports, Dr. Mac-Palm collapsed in his house and was rushed to Dodoma hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The third accused party, Allan Debrah Ofosu, was scheduled to conduct his last cross-examination of Dr. Mac-Palm in court on Monday, March 27. Ofosu was scheduled to interrogate Dr. Mac-Palm over the charges of conspiracy of high treason and high treason, to which he had declared not guilty, and who had just lately been allocated a state-assisted lawyer when his prior attorney withdrew his services.

Judge Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe presided over a three-judge Court of Appeal panel that was trying Dr. Mac-Palm in the High Court. Many people, including his coworkers and those who were carefully following the case, were startled to learn of his sudden death.

The trial of the remaining nine persons accused of conspiring to overthrow the government is expected to continue as scheduled, with the next hearing set for later this week. The news of Dr. Mac-Palm's death has left many questions unanswered, and the cause of his death is yet to be known.

