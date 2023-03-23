Two St. James Seminary students honoured in Gambia for topping 2022 WASSCE

Two Ghanaian students from St. James Seminary Senior High School in Sunyani have been adjudged first and second bestperforming students in the 2022 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The award ceremony was held in Banjul, Gambia during the 71st Annual Council Meeting of the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Alex Opoku Manu and Benjamin Eyram Nana Kwame Degbey beat competition from Nigeria’s Ogidigbo Chioma Blessing who settled for third place.

The students were honoured for their remarkable performance out of the five countries that took the examination in West Africa.

The Director-General of Education, Dr Eric Nkansah joined Ghana’s delegation, including the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, Mr Divine Y. Ayidzoe to Gambia together with the Headmaster of Opoku Ware School, Father Owusu Sekyere.