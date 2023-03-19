Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School Celebrates Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, An Akyerema For Receiving Order Of The Volta – Companion Award

19.03.2023 LISTEN

Coming from the rural environs of the Kumawu Traditional Area, and having been educated and nurtured at Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School (TKSS), Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye has received the highest national award of Ghana - Order of the Volta – Companion Division in recognition of his immense contributions to saving lives and for his role played in the management of Ghana’s covid-19 response.

Da-Costa Aboagye was enrolled as a General Science student in Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School in 1995 and successfully obtained his Senior Secondary School Certificate in 1997 to pursue further studies in his desired career in which he now holds a Doctor of philosophy degree from the Leeds Beckett University, United Kingdom.

As it has always been taught in our school of the reality in history of Ashanti Kingdom where Nana Tweneboa Kodua, the paramount of Kumawu sacrificed his life for the Asantes.

Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye and his colleagues sacrificed their lives for the victory of Ghana over covid-19 by protecting and saving lives during the pandemic. Such heroes deserve to be celebrated.

Not only has Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye lived and imbibed the motto of the school ‘Knowledge and Sacrifice’ but the boldness remembrance of Nana Tweneboa Kodua who sacrificed his life for the victory of the Asantes.

For this huge honour he has brought to himself, the Kumawu Traditional Area and his alma mater, Nananom and the people of Kumawu, we, the Board of Governors, the Management, Staff, Students and the Old students’ fraternity of Tweneboa Kodua (Akyerema) are humbly proud of this high honour bestowed on Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye by H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo. The president of the republic of Ghana and congratulate him.

May Da-Costa continue to work hard and earn more laurels in the service of our mother Ghana.

Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye! Barima Mma are proud of you!

Akyerema! Barima Mma!

…….Signed ………….

MICHAEL AMPONSAH

HEADMASTER