Power Specialist Herbal Hospital make gains over treatment of Hepatitis B

Management of the Power Specialist Herbal Hospital Ltd with its headquarters in the Ashanti Region and additional branches in both Accra and Takoradi has been making giant strides.

The health facility is currently rated among the best private herbal hospitals in the country based on its unique services, especially in the area of hepatitis B treatment.

It is also on record that a number of local and international organizations in appreciating the good works of the Power Specialist Herbal Hospital have given the facility various distinguished awards.

At a press conference on March 15, 2023 at the hospital's premises, the Traditional Doctor in charge of the facility, T/Dr Akosua Adu Akyaa told journalists that the awards were grabbed basically through the management efforts in treating Hepatitis B cases.

She described hepatitis B as a dangerous disease due to the lack of an effective cure.

According to her, their challenge is that government has failed to allow patients access treatments at herbal centers under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

T/Dr Akosua Adu Akyaa appealed to government to make herbal treatment an alternative medical care for Ghanaians under the NHIS.