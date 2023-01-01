Support the course of climate change — Executive Director of SOHI to Ghanaians

A non-profit organization, Solidarity for Humanity International (SOHI) has sensitized over 2,000 people in Sunyani on the need to protect the environment in order to preserve the planet.

This activity was done as part of the organization’s “Climate Change and Environmental Awareness Campaign” to reduce the extent of damage caused to the earth. Beneficiaries of the program included community elders, religious leaders, assembly members, women and children.

According to the Executive Director, Mr Abraham Agyemang, the sensitization exercise was one of the several planned activities to complement mitigation and adaptation measures that are being taken to combat climate change.

He added that other activities such as the distribution of renewable energy sources like solar to rural areas, waste segregation programs, clean-up exercises, and donation of reusable bags to households are other key activities that have been outlined for implementation.

“The impact of climate change has no boundaries. We cannot afford to lose our planet. We need to shift our minds to sustainability and act now if we want to survive”, the Executive Director said.

During the program, volunteers spoke to members of some households, planted 50 trees and distributed 200 flyers and stickers on climate change.

Others also held up placards at vantage points to inform by-passers about climate change. There was also a climate change discussion on Moonlite Fm in Sunyani.

Mr Agyemang added that the NGO (Solidarity for Humanity International – SOHI) had already conducted similar sensitization programmes within the Greater Accra, Central, Northern and Ahafo Regions.

He also added that about 10,000 trees have already been planted and over 50,000 flyers distributed since the inception of the program.

The NGO has also set up Sustainability Fun Clubs in some schools in Sunyani to educate kids on environmental protection.

He urged other private organizations to support the course of climate change in the national development agenda.

At the end of the program, some beneficiaries pledged to support the course of environmental protection by appending their signatures on a pledge banner.

A recent report by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) shows that the current efforts countries have put in place are still not enough to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

The global average temperature in 2022 is estimated to be about 1.15 [1.02 to 1.28] °C above the 1850-1900 average. 2015 to 2022 are likely to be the eight warmest years on record. There is therefore a need to intensify interventions aimed at reducing the impact of climate change.