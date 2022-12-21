Bethel Regal Academy holds 3rd graduation ceremony

Bethel Regal Academy Anniversary has held its 3rd graduation and award ceremony to usher young scholars to various stages of their academic journey.

The event took place on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the school campus located at Ayikia Doblo in Accra.

The colourful ceremony saw all parents and graduands dressed in beautiful outfits. The event had 30 learners graduate from Nursery 2 to Kindergarten 1, 42 learners moving from Kindergarten 2 to Primary 1 and 12 learners advancing from class 6 to JHS 1.

Deserving students and tutors were awarded for their hard work and academic achievements.

Mrs. Comfort Abbiw a mother and Chairperson of the occasion said basic education is a major contributor to grooming the child into becoming a responsible citizen.

Underscoring that teachers must also provide support and have friendly relationships with the learners by reinforcing desirable behaviours such as sharing, helping friends, saying sorry, making amends, accepting each other, teamwork, and being polite.

She challenged parents to embrace and discharge their responsibilities towards the holistic development of their children by complementing school activities and sharing insights with teachers in their wards, adding that such collective partnerships between parents and teachers impact positively children.

The Proprietor of the School, Mr Obed Asante congratulated the students and charged them to continue their academic journey with hard work.

He said, the school which was established in 2018 and has a population of about 300 pupils, is blessed with enormous resources and so must focused on quality, holistic education to ensure that nothing will stand in its way of being one of the best in the country.

He urged parents to strive to support the education of their children as they constitute their very future.

He, therefore, called on authorities to fix the roads in the area to protect lives.

"Our major challenge is our roads, they are in a deplorable state, I want to call on stakeholders to fix it for us to make things easier for us in the community".

On his part, Hon. DanielKwabena Ampong, the Assemblymember, Okushiebiade Electoral Area commended the management and staff of the school for sticking to the core values which include quality, excellence and leadership to raise these kids into great scholars.

He called on the government to deploy tutors who can teach the local languages, especially the Ga and Twi languages to the area.

He added that the children must be thought how to read and write the languages.

"The English language is very good but we must not forget our culture, heritage and languages that define who we are as Ghanaians. We must teach this generation our language to protect and preserve it for the next generation. I will plead with the government to deploy more local language tutors to every corner of this country".

Currently, the school has classes from Creche to Basic 6. As part of its growth strategies, a new block is under construction to house the upper classes JHS 3.