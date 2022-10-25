Ashaiman Divisional Council announces two-day closure of shops for funeral of late Tema Mantse

The Ashaiman Divisional Council is entreating shop and store owners in the Ashaiman Divisional Area not to open on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29.

This is to allow the Divisional Council to perform a befitting memorial ceremony for the late Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II.

“The Ashaiman Divisional Council writes to notify you of the ongoing activities on the late Tema Mantse NII ADJEI KRAKU II FUNERAL.

“As customs demands the Tema Traditional Council has announced to the general public that from Friday 28th October, 2022 to Saturday 29" October, 2022 all markets and stores are not to operate within these two days in Ashaiman municipality.

“We therefore entreat your office to observe same as to have a befitting memorial ceremony for our royal father's funeral,” a letter to all market centres, shop, and store owners read in parts.

The Ashaiman Divisional Council notes that it is counting on the cooperation of the leadership of the various markets centres as well as the owners of shops for a successful ceremony for the late Tema Mantse.

Below is a copy of the letter: