Cyber Security Authority says betting, porn websites are most visited websites in Ghana

Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Albert Antwi-Boasiako

It has come to light that betting and pornographic websites are among the top five websites in the country that receive the most traffic in Ghana.

This is a revelation made by the Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Albert Antwi-Boasiako.

Speaking to Asaase Radio in an interview on Thursday, he disclosed that Ghanaians are very active on social media per data available to the authority.

In addition, he said Ghana is the third-ranked country with active social media presence in the world.

“Our citizens are quite active on social media, and statistics show that we are ranked the third country with active social media presence behind Nigeria and Philippines in the whole world.

“You may be surprised, access to betting sites is one of them, also it is not very nice to say but even pornographic access is one of them,” Mr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako shared.

He further disclosed that especially in the last decade, Ghana’s internet penetration across the country has increased significantly.

“I think that even at the social level, statistics are showing back in 2012, I think Ghana’s internet population was 2.3 million, according to statistics, but somewhere this year we were around 17 million users,” the CSA Director-General added.