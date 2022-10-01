Artisans receive employable skills from Modern Floors Ghana

Modern Floors Ghana, specialists in Vinyl (PVC) Tiles (LVT), Artificial Carpet Grass (Astroturf) and Adhesives has trained artisans with skills in Vinyl (PVC) Tiling in order to equip them for the job market.

This forms part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility.

Trainees, including males and females were drawn largely from the Greater Accra Region to participate in the skill acquisition.

In a Press release, the company stated that training was also offered in Modern Floors technology as participants were taken through a 3-day intensive training which organized for them.

They learned installation skills, management skills, customer relationship management, and financial abilities.

According to the company, majority of participants after the training, used their newly acquired abilities to start their own businesses, while some decided to spread the information they learned.

The company also averred that more artisans will be trained as part of its increased social commitment to the nation.

“We'll provide them the chance to have their works recognized abroad. This is due to Modern Floors' authorized UK trademark and its recent approval by Amazon to sell its brand in seven European nations,” the statement said.

Modern Floors Ghana offers a wide range of advantages, including improved anti-skid qualities, durability, water resistance, fire resistance, anti-bacterial capabilities, and much more.

“As a result, it is utilized in medical facilities, educational institutions, homes, and commercial buildings. As a result, we have been able to combine our manufacturing methods with client need a work as a team to produce resilient flooring that is in demand and right on trend,” it said.

The company said in order to provide convenience and accessibility for consumers, they have four branches in Accra and Tema, Ghana (namely, Spintex, East Legon, Weija, and Tema).